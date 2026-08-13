MP Hizbullah Summoned Before Anti-Corruption Commission

Member of Parliament M. L. A. M. Hizbullah appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, officials confirmed, as the anti-graft body continues its efforts to hold public representatives accountable.

Hizbullah, a sitting parliamentarian, presented himself before the commission as part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged bribery or corrupt conduct. The appearance marks a significant development in the commission's scrutiny of elected officials.

Commission Continues Scrutiny of Public Officials

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, commonly known as the Bribery Commission, has been actively pursuing cases involving prominent public figures in recent months. The summoning of a sitting MP underscores the body's mandate to examine misconduct at the highest levels of governance.

Hizbullah's appearance before the commission drew attention given his standing as an elected representative. No further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations have been officially disclosed at this stage.

Accountability Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's Bribery Commission holds broad authority to investigate and prosecute individuals accused of corrupt practices, including those in public office. Observers note that proceedings involving elected members of parliament are closely watched by the public as a measure of the country's commitment to anti-corruption efforts.

Further developments in the case are expected as the commission continues its investigations.