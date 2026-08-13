Motorcycle Seized in Connection with Fatal Shooting of 'Bako Saman's' Mother

Police have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the gunmen responsible for the fatal shooting of the mother of a notorious underworld figure known as 'Bako Saman', investigators confirmed.

The vehicle was discovered as part of ongoing investigations into the killing, which has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised serious concerns about targeted violence linked to criminal networks operating within Sri Lanka.

Key Evidence Recovered

The recovery of the motorcycle marks a significant development in the case, as investigators work to piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting. Forensic teams are expected to examine the vehicle for fingerprints, DNA, and other trace evidence that could help identify those responsible for the attack.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact location where the motorcycle was found, but sources close to the investigation indicated that it had been abandoned, a common tactic used by perpetrators seeking to evade detection following a criminal act.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing to question witnesses and review surveillance footage in the area as they pursue leads in the case. Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of rival underworld factions, given the victim's connection to a known criminal figure.

The public has been urged to cooperate with authorities and to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation. Police stressed that those found to be shielding suspects could themselves face criminal prosecution.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

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