Sri Lanka to Pour Rs. 42 Billion into Vocational Education in Major Skills Development Drive

The Sri Lankan government has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest close to Rs. 42,000 million in vocational education over a five-year period spanning 2027 to 2031, Prime Minister announced, signalling a landmark commitment to transforming the country's technical skills landscape.

A Strategic Push for Skills Development

The substantial allocation underscores the government's recognition that a well-trained, technically skilled workforce is critical to driving Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term growth. Vocational and technical education, long considered underfunded and undervalued in the national education framework, is now being placed at the centre of the country's development agenda.

The multi-billion rupee investment is expected to modernise training institutions, expand course offerings, and improve the overall quality of vocational programmes available to young Sri Lankans across the island.

Why Vocational Education Matters

Sri Lanka has for years grappled with a mismatch between the skills graduates possess and the demands of the local and global job market. Policymakers and industry leaders have repeatedly called for greater emphasis on practical, trade-based education as a means of reducing youth unemployment and boosting productivity across key sectors.

Improved technical training facilities island-wide

Expanded access to vocational programmes for rural communities

Stronger alignment between training curricula and industry needs

Enhanced opportunities for Sri Lankan workers seeking overseas employment

Government's Long-Term Vision

The investment in vocational education is not merely an expenditure — it is a foundation upon which Sri Lanka's future workforce will be built.

Officials have indicated that the funding will be directed in a phased manner, ensuring that institutions across all provinces benefit from upgraded resources and qualified instructors. The initiative is also expected to create stronger pathways for Sri Lankans seeking skilled employment opportunities abroad, which would in turn support foreign remittance inflows — a vital pillar of the national economy.

The announcement has been broadly welcomed by education advocates and business chambers, who see it as a positive and overdue step toward building a workforce capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Further details on the implementation roadmap and the institutions set to benefit from the investment are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

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