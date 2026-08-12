Digana Man, 25, Nabbed With Ice and Live Hand Grenade in Teldeniya Police Bust

A 25-year-old man from Digana has been taken into custody after Teldeniya Police discovered he was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, along with a foreign-manufactured live hand grenade, authorities confirmed.

Dangerous Haul Uncovered

The arrest marks a significant find for law enforcement in the Kandy district, as the simultaneous seizure of a controlled narcotic and an active explosive device raises serious concerns about the activities the suspect may have been involved in. A live hand grenade poses an immediate and potentially lethal danger to members of the public, making the discovery particularly alarming for residents of the area.

Teldeniya Police launched the operation leading to the arrest following intelligence gathered on the suspect's alleged involvement in illegal activities within the Digana locality.

Suspect in Custody

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody by officers and is currently being held for further questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of both the narcotics and the explosive, as well as to establish whether the suspect had any connections to wider criminal networks operating in the region.

Authorities have handed the case over to the relevant investigative units, and the live hand grenade has been secured and referred to the appropriate explosive ordnance disposal personnel for safe handling.

Police have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity in their communities to the nearest station without delay.