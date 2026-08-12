Former Cricket Selection Chief Pramodya Wickramasinghe Moves to Sue SLC and Transformation Committee

Legal Battle Looms Over Sri Lanka Cricket

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe has announced his intention to pursue legal action against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its Transformation Committee, in a move that threatens to deepen the ongoing turmoil surrounding the island's premier cricketing body.

A Decision Born Out of Dispute

Wickramasinghe, who previously served as the head of the national cricket selection panel, confirmed that he has made the decision to take his grievances to the courts after what he described as unacceptable treatment by the administration. While the full details of his specific complaints have yet to be formally disclosed, the announcement signals a significant escalation in tensions between former officials and the current SLC leadership structure.

Transformation Committee in the Crosshairs

The Transformation Committee, which was established to oversee structural reforms within Sri Lanka Cricket, now finds itself named alongside SLC as a target of the impending legal challenge. The inclusion of the committee in the action raises serious questions about the manner in which it has exercised its authority over personnel and administrative decisions within the organisation.

Growing Unrest Within Sri Lanka Cricket

This latest development adds to a growing list of controversies that have plagued Sri Lanka Cricket in recent times, with disputes over selection, administration, and governance frequently spilling into the public domain. Critics have long argued that the lack of transparency and accountability within the organisation has created an environment ripe for conflict.

It is expected that further details regarding the nature and scope of Wickramasinghe's legal claims will emerge in the coming days, as the matter is likely to attract significant attention from both the cricketing community and the wider sporting public in Sri Lanka.