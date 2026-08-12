Opposition Leaders Flag Judicial Amendment Worries in Talks with British High Commissioner

Senior figures from Sri Lanka's Democratic United Opposition met with British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick on Thursday morning, emerging from the discussions with pointed criticism over proposed amendments to the country's judicial framework.

Concerns Raised at Diplomatic Level

The opposition delegation used the high-level diplomatic meeting to highlight what they described as deeply troubling changes being pursued by the government that they believe could undermine the independence of the judiciary. The decision to raise these concerns directly with a foreign envoy signals the seriousness with which opposition leaders are treating the issue.

The meeting with High Commissioner Patrick provided opposition figures with an opportunity to draw international attention to their reservations, reflecting a broader strategy of engaging the diplomatic community on matters they consider threats to Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

Judiciary Under Scrutiny

The proposed judicial amendments have become a flashpoint in Sri Lankan political discourse, with the Democratic United Opposition arguing that any changes to the structure or functioning of the courts must be approached with the utmost caution and transparency. Critics fear that amendments of this nature could compromise judicial independence and erode public confidence in the legal system.

Opposition leaders have consistently maintained that a strong, impartial judiciary is a cornerstone of democratic governance and that any legislative interference in its functioning must face rigorous scrutiny from both parliament and civil society.

British High Commission Engagement

The British High Commission has maintained an active diplomatic presence in Sri Lanka, regularly engaging with political leaders across the spectrum on issues of governance, rule of law, and democratic standards. Thursday's meeting underscores the extent to which concerns about Sri Lanka's institutional integrity are now being discussed at the level of foreign missions.

The opposition has indicated it will continue to pursue all available avenues — both domestically and through engagement with the international community — to press its case against the controversial amendments.

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