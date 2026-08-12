Sri Lanka to Convert 30,000 Metric Tons of Paddy Into Rice for Public Market Release

The Sri Lankan government has announced plans to process 30,000 metric tons of paddy currently held in storage by the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) into milled rice, which will then be released into the open market.

Strategic Move to Stabilise Rice Supplies

The initiative is seen as a deliberate effort by authorities to ease pressure on domestic rice availability and help stabilise prices at a time when food security remains a key concern for ordinary Sri Lankan households.

The Paddy Marketing Board, the state institution responsible for purchasing and storing paddy from local farmers, has accumulated significant stocks that the government now intends to convert into consumable rice and channel through the market.

Addressing Cost of Living Pressures

Rice remains the staple food of Sri Lanka, and fluctuations in its price and availability have a direct impact on the cost of living for millions of families across the island. By releasing processed rice from government stocks, authorities aim to increase supply and reduce the burden on consumers who have faced rising food costs in recent years.

30,000 metric tons of paddy to be milled into rice

Stocks currently held by the Paddy Marketing Board

Processed rice to be released directly into the market

Government's Role in Market Intervention

This move reflects the government's continued willingness to intervene in agricultural commodity markets to protect consumers and ensure adequate food supply. The PMB has historically served as a buffer institution, purchasing paddy from farmers at guaranteed prices and maintaining strategic reserves.

Officials have indicated that the processing and distribution of these stocks will be carried out in an organised manner to ensure the rice reaches consumers effectively and does not cause unnecessary disruption to private sector traders already operating in the market.

Further details regarding the timeline for processing and the specific distribution channels to be used are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming days.

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