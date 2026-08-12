FSP's Pubudu Jagoda Slams Government for Shielding Big Business While Ordinary Sri Lankans Bear the Tax Burden

FSP accuses government of favouring corporations over struggling households

Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) leader Pubudu Jagoda has launched a sharp attack on the government's approach to taxation, alleging that large corporations and wealthy individuals are being granted preferential treatment while ordinary Sri Lankan families continue to shoulder an ever-growing financial burden.

A system rigged in favour of the powerful, says FSP

Jagoda contended that the current tax framework disproportionately benefits big business, with generous concessions and relief measures extended to powerful commercial interests even as working-class and middle-income households face mounting costs of living.

The FSP politician argued that such policies represent a fundamental injustice, suggesting that the government's economic agenda serves the interests of the affluent few rather than the broader population struggling to make ends meet in the aftermath of Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis.

Calls for a fairer tax structure

The FSP's criticism reflects wider public frustration over economic inequality in Sri Lanka, where years of fiscal mismanagement and an unprecedented debt crisis have forced painful austerity measures onto ordinary citizens. Jagoda's remarks highlight growing calls from opposition quarters for a more progressive and equitable tax policy — one that ensures corporations and high-net-worth individuals contribute their fair share to national recovery.

The tax system must serve the people, not protect the profits of the powerful at the expense of those who can least afford it.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery under International Monetary Fund oversight, debates over who bears the greatest burden of fiscal adjustment are expected to intensify, with voices from the left increasingly vocal in demanding structural reform to the country's revenue collection policies.

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