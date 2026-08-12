Sri Lanka Reaches Historic Milestone as One Million Landmines Cleared Across Former War Zones

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in its long journey toward post-war recovery, with authorities confirming that one million landmines have now been cleared from areas across the country's former conflict zones, bringing the island nation significantly closer to its goal of becoming completely mine-free.

A Legacy of Destruction Being Undone

The decades-long civil war between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which ended in 2009, left vast stretches of land in the Northern and Eastern provinces riddled with landmines and unexploded ordnance. These deadly remnants of war have long posed a grave threat to civilians, particularly those attempting to return to and rebuild their communities in formerly contested areas.

The clearance of one million mines represents not merely a numerical achievement but a profound humanitarian victory for thousands of Sri Lankan families who have lived under the shadow of these hidden dangers for years.

Lives Transformed, Land Reclaimed

With each cleared hectare of land, displaced communities have been able to return to their homes, resume agricultural activities, and rebuild livelihoods that were torn apart by conflict. The demining effort has effectively unlocked land that had remained inaccessible and unusable for years, offering fresh economic and social opportunities to some of Sri Lanka's most vulnerable populations.

Large portions of the Northern Province, including areas around Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi, have benefited from sustained demining operations.

Cleared land has been returned to farmers, allowing cultivation to resume on previously abandoned fields.

Communities previously cut off by mine-contaminated terrain have regained access to roads, water sources, and essential services.

International Support Plays a Key Role

Sri Lanka's demining progress has been supported by a network of international partners, non-governmental organisations, and humanitarian agencies that have provided both funding and technical expertise. These collaborative efforts have allowed clearance operations to proceed at a pace that may have otherwise been impossible given the scale of contamination left behind by the war.

The clearing of one million landmines is a testament to the resilience of the Sri Lankan people and the commitment of those working tirelessly to restore safety and dignity to affected communities.

The Road Ahead

Despite this remarkable achievement, officials acknowledge that the work is far from over. Contaminated land continues to be identified in various parts of the north and east, and sustained investment in demining operations remains critical to reaching the ultimate objective of a fully mine-free Sri Lanka.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to completing the task, emphasising that a mine-free nation is not only essential for the safety of its citizens but also a crucial foundation for lasting reconciliation and inclusive national development in the years ahead.

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