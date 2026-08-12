22nd Amendment Standoff: AKD-BASL Talks Unlikely to Break Deadlock Over Judges' Retirement Age

A high-stakes meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a senior delegation from the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) is set to take place amid deep scepticism that either side will shift from their entrenched positions over the controversial 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

What the Amendment Proposes

The proposed constitutional amendment, which has already been gazetted by the NPP administration, seeks to extend the mandatory retirement ages of judges serving in the superior courts of Sri Lanka. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the legal community, which views the measure as a potential threat to judicial independence.

Government Digs In

Despite agreeing to engage in dialogue with the BASL delegation, the NPP government is widely expected to hold firm on its position. Having formally gazetted the amendment, officials close to the administration have shown little indication of any willingness to reverse course or introduce significant modifications to the proposal.

Bar Association Pushes Back

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has been among the most vocal critics of the amendment, raising serious concerns about the implications it carries for the independence of the judiciary. Senior members of the legal fraternity argue that altering retirement ages through constitutional amendment, under the current political climate, sets a troubling precedent.

A Meeting With Little Room for Movement

While the scheduled talks between President Dissanayake and the BASL high-level delegation represent a formal opportunity for engagement, observers and insiders alike suggest that the meeting is unlikely to produce any meaningful compromise. Both parties appear resolute, making a breakthrough difficult to foresee in the near term.

The outcome of this standoff is being closely watched by the legal community, civil society, and political analysts across the country, as it could have lasting consequences for the balance of power between the executive and the judiciary in Sri Lanka.

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