Sri Lanka Police Issue Stern Warning Over Viral Fake Image of Kohuwala Bridge

Sri Lanka Police have stepped in to caution the public against the spread of misinformation on social media, following the viral circulation of a fabricated image purportedly depicting the Kohuwala Bridge.

False Image Spreads Rapidly Online

The misleading image, which gained significant traction across various social media platforms, was shared widely among Sri Lankan internet users before authorities were alerted to its false nature. Police confirmed that the image did not accurately represent the actual condition or situation at the Kohuwala Bridge, and that it had been circulated without verification.

Police Urge Public Responsibility

In response to the incident, Sri Lanka Police issued a formal public warning urging citizens to exercise caution and responsibility before sharing any content online, particularly images and videos that could cause public alarm or confusion.

The public is strongly advised to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing it on social media platforms.

Authorities emphasized that the deliberate spreading of false information is not only harmful to public order but may also carry legal consequences under Sri Lanka's existing laws governing the dissemination of misinformation.

A Growing Concern in the Digital Age

This incident highlights a growing challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the island, as the rapid spread of unverified content on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and X — formerly known as Twitter — continues to pose a threat to public safety and social stability.

Police reiterated that members of the public who come across suspicious or potentially false content should report it to the relevant authorities rather than sharing it further, in order to prevent unnecessary panic and the erosion of public trust.

Do not share images or videos without verifying their authenticity.

Rely on official government and police channels for accurate updates.

Report suspected misinformation to Sri Lanka Police through official contact points.

Sri Lanka Police have indicated that investigations into the origin of the fake Kohuwala Bridge image are ongoing, and those found responsible for deliberately circulating the false content could face legal action.