Premachandran Demands Immediate DNA Testing of Chemmani Mass Grave Remains

Tamil political leader and parliamentarian Vino Premachandran has issued an urgent call for authorities to proceed without further delay with DNA testing of human remains unearthed at the Chemmani mass grave site in northern Sri Lanka, pressing the government to take concrete action on a case that has lingered unresolved for decades.

A Long-Overdue Process

The Chemmani site, located near Jaffna, has long stood as one of the most haunting symbols of the unresolved suffering endured by Tamil families during and after Sri Lanka's civil war. Human skeletal remains were discovered at the location years ago, yet the process of identifying victims through scientific means has repeatedly stalled, leaving grieving relatives without answers or closure.

Premachandran's call reflects the deep frustration felt across Tamil communities in the north and east, where countless families still do not know the fate of loved ones who disappeared during the conflict. For many, DNA identification represents the only remaining hope of confirming whether those buried at Chemmani are among their missing relatives.

Parliamentarian's Stance

Do not wait — the families have already waited far too long for justice and answers.

The parliamentarian directed his appeal at the relevant government bodies and authorities responsible for overseeing forensic investigations, urging them to mobilise the necessary resources and expertise to begin DNA matching procedures at the earliest possible opportunity.

Wider Implications for Accountability

The Chemmani mass grave has remained a deeply sensitive and politically significant issue in post-war Sri Lanka. Rights groups and Tamil advocacy organisations have consistently highlighted the site as emblematic of the broader failure to address wartime accountability and deliver transitional justice to affected communities.

International human rights bodies have also repeatedly urged the Sri Lankan government to take meaningful steps toward identifying victims of enforced disappearances, with forensic investigation of mass grave sites considered a critical component of any credible accountability process.

Premachandran's intervention comes amid renewed public discourse on transitional justice in Sri Lanka, as pressure mounts both domestically and internationally for the government to demonstrate genuine progress on accountability commitments. Tamil families and civil society groups are expected to continue pushing for immediate action on the Chemmani DNA testing process.

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