Mother of Notorious Underworld Figure "Backhoe Saman" Gunned Down in Middeniya Attack

The mother of alleged underworld figure known as "Backhoe Saman" has been rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a targeted attack carried out in the Middeniya area.

Two Assailants Flee the Scene

According to initial reports, two unidentified individuals arrived at the location on a motorcycle before opening fire on the woman. She was subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility to receive treatment for her injuries.

Underworld Connections Under Scrutiny

The victim is the mother of a man widely referred to by the alias "Backhoe Saman," a figure believed to have links to Sri Lanka's criminal underworld. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the attack was directly connected to her son's alleged criminal activities, though the targeted nature of the shooting has raised serious concerns among local residents and law enforcement officials.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the two suspects who fled the scene following the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the attack, including the motive, remain under active investigation.

The Middeniya community has been left shaken by the brazen daylight assault, with residents calling on authorities to take swift action to restore safety in the area.