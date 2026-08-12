Malwatta Mahanayake Breaks Silence: President Yet to Respond on Judges' Retirement Age Proposal

The Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatta Chapter of the Siyam Nikaya, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera, has revealed that he is yet to receive any response from the President regarding a letter he submitted concerning the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka.

A Letter Left Unanswered

The most senior Buddhist prelate made the disclosure publicly, highlighting that despite formally writing to the President on the matter, no acknowledgement or reply has been forthcoming. The silence from the executive has drawn attention given the stature and influence of the Malwatta Chapter within Sri Lanka's religious and social fabric.

The letter in question addressed the retirement age applicable to members of the judiciary — a subject that has sparked considerable debate among legal circles and civil society in recent times.

Significance of the Mahanayake's Intervention

It is relatively uncommon for the Mahanayake Thera to directly engage with matters of judicial policy, making his decision to formally write to the President noteworthy in itself. The Malwatta Chapter, headquartered in Kandy, is one of the most respected and historically significant Buddhist institutions in the country, and its leadership commands considerable moral authority across Sri Lanka.

Observers note that when figures of such religious eminence raise concerns about governance matters, it is customary for the executive to respond in a timely and respectful manner.

Calls for Presidential Engagement

The Mahanayake Thera's public disclosure of the lack of response may be interpreted as a gentle but firm signal to the administration to address the matter without further delay. The retirement age of judges directly impacts the independence and continuity of Sri Lanka's judiciary, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

As of the time of this report, the President's Office had not issued any statement acknowledging receipt of the letter or indicating when a formal response might be expected.

Political and legal analysts are watching closely to see whether the President will now move to engage with the Mahanayake Thera's concerns, particularly given the broader public scrutiny the matter has attracted following this disclosure.

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