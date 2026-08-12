Australian Police Charge Four Men Over Mobile Phone-Disguised Firearms Seized in Major Operation

Australian authorities have charged four men following the seizure of two highly unusual handguns deliberately engineered to look identical to ordinary mobile phones, in what police are describing as a significant law enforcement operation.

Weapons Designed to Deceive

The firearms, capable of being folded flat to convincingly mimic the appearance of a standard smartphone, represent a particularly alarming development in the concealment of illegal weapons. When unfolded, the devices function as fully operational handguns, making them extremely difficult to detect during routine searches or in public spaces.

Authorities say the disguised weapons pose a serious threat to public safety, given their capacity to bypass standard visual security checks that law enforcement and security personnel typically rely upon.

Four Men Facing Charges

Police charged four individuals in connection with the discovery and alleged possession of the weapons. The men are now facing legal proceedings as Australian authorities continue to investigate the origin and intended use of the concealed firearms.

Growing Concern Over Novelty Weapons

The case has raised fresh concerns among law enforcement agencies regarding the increasing sophistication of illegal weapons being introduced into communities. Disguised or novelty firearms have long been considered a serious threat, and this latest discovery underscores the evolving challenge facing police in detecting such items before they can be used to cause harm.

Two handguns designed to resemble mobile phones were seized by Australian police

The weapons fold flat and are visually indistinguishable from ordinary smartphones

Four men have been formally charged in connection with the discovery

Authorities are continuing investigations into the source and purpose of the firearms

Disguised weapons of this nature present an extraordinary challenge for law enforcement, as they are specifically engineered to circumvent standard detection methods used in public safety screening.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by illegal firearms and the lengths to which criminal networks will go to conceal deadly weapons from authorities. Sri Lankan security agencies and customs officials may also take note, as such disguised weapons could potentially surface in other parts of the world, including the region.

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