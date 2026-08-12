Ex-President Gotabaya's Private Secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara Remains in Remand Until August 25

Sugeeshwara Bandara, who served as private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been further remanded by a Colombo court, with his detention extended until August 25.

The order was issued following a hearing in which the court determined that Bandara should remain in custody pending further proceedings in the case against him.

Bandara's remand comes amid broader legal scrutiny surrounding officials who served under the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration, which ended abruptly in 2022 amid widespread public protests and an unprecedented economic crisis that gripped the island nation.

As private secretary to the former president, Bandara held a position of significant influence within the presidential secretariat, placing him at the centre of key administrative decisions made during that period.

The case is being closely watched by the public and legal observers alike, as Sri Lankan authorities continue to pursue accountability for actions taken during the previous administration.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the direction of the proceedings are expected to emerge when the matter is taken up again before the Colombo court on August 25.

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