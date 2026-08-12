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Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Case Count Surpasses 90,000

12 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Island-Wide Outbreak Raises Serious Public Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak, with the total number of recorded cases across the country surpassing the 90,000 mark, raising urgent alarm among health authorities and the general public alike.

The alarming figure underscores the scale of the mosquito-borne disease's spread throughout the island, placing significant pressure on healthcare facilities and prompting calls for immediate and sustained action at both community and government levels.

A Persistent Threat to Public Health

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a recurring public health challenge in Sri Lanka. However, the rapid accumulation of cases this year signals a particularly severe transmission season, with numbers climbing at a worrying pace.

Health officials have consistently warned that stagnant water collections — found in discarded tyres, flower pots, roof gutters, and construction sites — serve as prime breeding grounds for the mosquito responsible for spreading the virus.

What the Public Can Do

Authorities continue to urge citizens to take proactive steps to prevent the spread of dengue. Key preventive measures include:

  • Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces
  • Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing
  • Ensuring proper disposal of water-collecting waste materials
  • Seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms appear

Call for Coordinated Response

With cases now exceeding 90,000, there is growing pressure on the Ministry of Health and relevant local authorities to intensify fogging operations, public awareness campaigns, and vector control programmes across all districts.

Sri Lankans are reminded that early detection and timely medical care remain critical in reducing dengue-related fatalities and complications. Health professionals stress that symptoms such as sudden high fever, severe headaches, joint pain, and skin rashes should never be ignored.

💬 Join the Discussion 2

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 12 Aug 2026

90,000 cases and goverment still not doing proper fumigation in our area

N
Nimal Fernando 12 Aug 2026

same here bro, havent seen the health officers for months

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