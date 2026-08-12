President Dissanayake Courts Chinese Giant CCCC in Bid to Accelerate Port City Development

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held high-level talks with a senior delegation from China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), as Sri Lanka steps up efforts to attract major investment into the Colombo Port City and other key development projects across the island.

Senior Chinese Delegation Meets President

The delegation, led by CCCC's Zhang Bingnan, engaged in discussions with the President focused on deepening economic ties between Sri Lanka and one of China's most prominent state-backed construction and infrastructure conglomerates. CCCC is widely recognised as a key player in large-scale port, road, and urban development projects across Asia and beyond.

Port City at the Heart of Discussions

The Colombo Port City, a landmark reclamation project situated adjacent to the heart of the capital, featured prominently in the talks. The ambitious development, designed to function as a special economic zone with financial, commercial, and residential components, has long been positioned as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term growth strategy.

President Dissanayake's government has signalled a clear intent to accelerate progress on the Port City, viewing substantial foreign direct investment as essential to unlocking its full potential and creating meaningful employment opportunities for Sri Lankans.

Broader Investment Opportunities on the Table

Beyond the Port City, the discussions are understood to have explored a wider range of potential investment avenues, reflecting Sri Lanka's broader push to rebuild its economy following years of financial turbulence. CCCC's extensive portfolio in infrastructure development makes the company a potentially significant partner for the island nation as it seeks to modernise key sectors.

The meeting underscores the Dissanayake administration's proactive approach to engaging major international investors as Sri Lanka charts a path toward sustained economic revival.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-China Economic Ties

China remains one of Sri Lanka's most consequential bilateral partners in the realm of infrastructure and investment. The engagement with CCCC signals that the current administration is keen to maintain and build upon that relationship, while channelling Chinese capital into projects that deliver tangible benefits for the Sri Lankan economy and its people.

Further details regarding any agreements or memoranda of understanding arising from the discussions are expected to be announced through official government channels in due course.