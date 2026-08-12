Sri Lanka's Hangmen: Life Between the Gallows

A Role Without a Recent Purpose

Sri Lanka has maintained a moratorium on executions for decades, yet the country continues to employ official executioners — state-appointed individuals who remain on standby for a duty that has not been called upon in over 40 years. The question of what these individuals do with their time when no execution is scheduled reveals a fascinating and little-known dimension of Sri Lanka's criminal justice system.

Decades Without an Execution

Sri Lanka last carried out a judicial execution in 1976. Despite the death penalty remaining on the books as a legal punishment for certain serious offences — including drug trafficking and murder — successive governments have refrained from signing execution warrants, effectively placing the ultimate punishment in a state of indefinite suspension.

Nevertheless, the position of executioner has never been abolished. The role exists within the formal structure of the Department of Prisons, and individuals appointed to it continue to receive their official entitlements.

Routine Prison Duties Fill the Void

When no execution is scheduled, Sri Lanka's executioners are assigned to regular prison duties, functioning much like any other member of the correctional services staff. They carry out day-to-day administrative and operational tasks within prison facilities, effectively blending into the broader workforce of the institution.

This arrangement means that despite holding one of the most solemn titles in public service, these individuals spend the overwhelming majority of their careers performing entirely ordinary functions — far removed from the grim responsibility their designation implies.

A Position Shrouded in Secrecy

The identities of those appointed to the role are closely guarded. Prison authorities have historically maintained strict confidentiality around who serves as executioner, given the social stigma that can accompany the position in Sri Lankan society. Recruitment for the role is conducted discreetly, and those appointed are not publicly identified.

The executioner's position is nonetheless considered an official government post, and those who hold it are entitled to a government salary and other standard benefits afforded to prison service employees.

The Ongoing Capital Punishment Debate

The continued existence of executioners in Sri Lanka sits at the heart of a broader national debate over whether the country should resume carrying out the death penalty or move toward formal abolition.

In recent years, political leaders — including former President Maithripala Sirisena — have publicly advocated for resuming executions, particularly in response to Sri Lanka's worsening drug crisis. However, these calls have been met with strong opposition from human rights organisations, legal experts, and civil society groups who argue that capital punishment is both ineffective as a deterrent and morally unjustifiable.

A System in Limbo

The situation surrounding Sri Lanka's executioners reflects the broader ambiguity of the country's stance on capital punishment — legally preserved but practically abandoned. Until a definitive policy decision is made either to resume executions or to formally abolish the death penalty, the island's hangmen will continue to report for work each day, carrying out mundane duties in the shadow of a role they may never truly be called upon to fulfil.

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