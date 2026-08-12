Sri Lanka Name 16-Man Test Squad for India Opener, Dickwella Returns to the Fold

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a 16-member squad for the first Test match against India, with one of the most notable developments being the return of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella to the national setup.

Dickwella's Comeback

Dickwella, a seasoned campaigner behind the stumps and a combative presence in the lower middle order, has been recalled to the Test squad after a period away from international cricket. His return signals the selectors' confidence in his ability to bring both grit and experience to a side preparing for one of the toughest challenges in world cricket — a home series against India.

A Crucial Test Ahead

The opening Test against India represents a significant occasion for Sri Lankan cricket, with the island nation set to host one of the sport's most formidable sides. The series is expected to draw enormous interest from cricket fans across the country, as well as from the broader cricketing world.

Sri Lanka will be looking to put on a strong performance on home soil, where conditions traditionally favour their spinners and provide opportunities to unsettle even the most well-drilled touring outfits.

Squad Composition

The 16-member group selected by the national selectors is expected to blend experienced campaigners with younger talent, as the team management looks to build depth and resilience in the Test format.

Cricket fans and pundits across Sri Lanka will be closely watching how the squad shapes up ahead of the first Test, with team selection and the final playing eleven certain to generate widespread discussion in the coming days.

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