Eran's Reform Drive Earns Praise — But the Selection Process Remains a Glaring Weak Spot

The Cricket Transformation Committee (CTC), led by veteran politician and reformist Eran Wickramaratne, has drawn widespread commendation for the disciplined and principled manner in which it has steered Sri Lanka Cricket's administrative affairs since assuming control earlier this year. Yet, for all the positive strides made in bringing transparency and accountability to the sport's governing structures, one persistent problem continues to dog the committee — the national selection process.

A Committee That Has Done Much Right

Since its formation, the Cricket Transformation Committee has been credited with injecting a long-overdue sense of order and openness into an institution that had, for years, been plagued by political interference, financial mismanagement, and a lack of clear direction. Wickramaratne, drawing on his background in public accountability, has been widely praised for setting a new standard in how Sri Lanka Cricket conducts its business.

Supporters of the CTC point to meaningful progress in areas such as governance reform, financial oversight, and the broader structural organisation of the game at various levels across the island.

The Selection Problem Lingers

However, despite these gains, the committee's approach to the selection of national teams has emerged as its most significant vulnerability — a genuine Achilles heel that threatens to undermine the credibility of the broader reform effort.

Critics argue that the selection process lacks the same rigour and transparency that the CTC has applied to other areas of cricket administration. Concerns have been raised about the criteria used to pick players, the consistency of decision-making, and whether the selectors operate with sufficient independence and expertise to make choices that genuinely serve the best interests of Sri Lankan cricket.

Accountability Must Extend to Selection

For many cricket observers and former players, the message is straightforward — a reform agenda is only as strong as its weakest link. If the CTC is serious about transforming Sri Lanka Cricket from top to bottom, the same principles of accountability and merit that it has championed in administration must be applied equally and unflinchingly to the selection table.

With Sri Lanka continuing to navigate a competitive international calendar, the pressure on selectors to consistently identify and back the right talent has never been greater. The CTC would do well to address this gap before it grows into a wider credibility crisis for the committee as a whole.

Wickramaratne's leadership has undoubtedly moved Sri Lanka Cricket in a more positive direction. But if the transformation is to be complete and lasting, bringing the selection process firmly in line with the committee's stated values remains an urgent and unavoidable task.

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