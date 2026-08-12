Cristiano Ronaldo Ties the Knot with Georgina Rodriguez in Elegant Portuguese Ceremony

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially married his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, with the couple exchanging vows on Tuesday at a ceremony held in the picturesque Portuguese coastal resort of Cascais, according to representatives of the global superstar.

The wedding marks the culmination of a relationship that has spanned more than a decade, uniting one of the most recognisable sporting figures in the world with the Spanish-Argentine model and social media personality who has stood by his side through some of the most defining chapters of his career.

A Decade in the Making

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first became publicly known as a couple around 2016, and their relationship has since grown into one of the most high-profile partnerships in world sport. Together, they share a family and have frequently appeared side by side at major events across Europe and beyond.

The choice of Cascais — an affluent seaside town situated just west of Lisbon, long favoured by European royalty and the international elite — lent the occasion an air of prestige befitting the couple's global standing.

World's Most Followed Athlete

Ronaldo holds the distinction of being the most followed individual on social media worldwide, with hundreds of millions of followers across various platforms. News of the marriage is expected to generate significant attention across the globe, with fans and well-wishers reacting from every corner of the world.

The Portuguese forward, who has represented clubs including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and currently plays in Saudi Arabia, continues to command an extraordinary public profile both on and off the pitch.

Official statements confirming the nuptials were issued by Ronaldo's representatives, though further details regarding the ceremony and guest list have not yet been publicly disclosed.

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