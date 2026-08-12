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Colombo Stock Exchange Climbs at Midday Wednesday as Capital Goods Drive Trading Activity

12 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange posted modest gains during midday trading on Wednesday, with both key market indices moving into positive territory, according to CSE data.

The benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) rose by 28.67 points, or 0.13 percent, to reach 21,431.47 during the midday session. The more liquid S&P SL20 index also recorded an upward movement, gaining 11.67 points, equivalent to a 0.20 percent increase.

Capital Goods Sector Leads the Way

Capital goods emerged as the primary driver of turnover on the exchange during the session, reflecting investor interest in the sector amid the day's trading activity.

The S&P SL20, which tracks the performance of the most actively traded and liquid stocks listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, outpaced the broader ASPI in percentage terms, suggesting that large-cap counters were among the stronger performers during the session.

Market Sentiment Remains Cautiously Positive

Wednesday's midday performance continued a trend of gradual recovery on the Colombo bourse, with the market reflecting measured optimism among local investors. The incremental gains across both indices point to steady, if not dramatic, buying interest in the Sri Lankan equities market.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring closing figures to assess whether the midday momentum can be sustained through the remainder of the trading session.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

R
Roshan Bandara 12 Aug 2026

capital goods moving means some real investment happening no? good sign

O
Oshadi Senanayake 12 Aug 2026

small gain only, dont get too excited ppl

K
Kasun Perera 12 Aug 2026

exactly, tomorrow will drop again watch

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