Sri Lanka Suffer Defeat Against Singapore in 51-62 Loss

Sri Lanka's national team fell to a disappointing defeat against Singapore, going down 51-62 in what proved to be a tough outing for the island nation's side.

The hosts were unable to match their opponents' intensity throughout the contest, with Singapore proving the stronger outfit on the day as they pulled clear to secure a comfortable eleven-point winning margin.

Sri Lanka struggled to find their rhythm during the match, failing to close the gap as Singapore steadily extended their lead and ultimately ran out convincing winners by the final whistle.

The result will come as a setback for the Sri Lankan camp, who will now need to regroup and address the shortcomings exposed during the encounter ahead of future competition.

Singapore, meanwhile, can take considerable confidence from the victory, having produced a disciplined and commanding performance to see off their Sri Lankan counterparts with relative authority.

Sri Lankan fans and selectors alike will be hoping the national team bounces back strongly in upcoming fixtures, using this defeat as motivation to improve and deliver a more competitive showing on the next occasion.