Sri Lanka to Host Raid Amazones Adventure Race for Eighth Time in Kalutara This November 2026

Sri Lanka is set to once again take centre stage in the world of adventure tourism, with the iconic Raid Amazones multi-sport race confirmed to return to the island for a historic eighth time in November 2026, with Kalutara selected as the host destination.

A Landmark Occasion for Sri Lankan Adventure Sports

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's adventure sports landscape, cementing the country's reputation as a premier destination for international endurance events. Raid Amazones, one of the world's most celebrated women's adventure races, will once again draw elite competitors from across the globe to experience the island's diverse terrain and natural beauty.

Kalutara, the coastal district situated along Sri Lanka's south-western shoreline, has been handpicked as the base for the 2026 edition. Known for its scenic river systems, lush landscapes, and rich biodiversity, the location is expected to provide a challenging and visually spectacular backdrop for competitors and spectators alike.

A Proven Track Record

Sri Lanka's long-standing relationship with Raid Amazones speaks volumes about the country's ability to organise and deliver world-class international sporting events. Having successfully hosted the race seven times previously, local organisers and tourism authorities are well versed in the logistical and promotional demands of staging such a high-profile competition.

The event traditionally draws teams of women athletes who navigate gruelling multi-discipline courses that test endurance, teamwork, and navigation skills across varied natural environments — precisely the kind of terrain Sri Lanka offers in abundance.

A Boost for Tourism and the Local Economy

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the return of Raid Amazones is expected to deliver a meaningful boost to Sri Lanka's tourism sector. International participants, support crews, media personnel, and spectators travelling to Kalutara will generate significant economic activity for local businesses, accommodation providers, and service industries in the region.

Adventure tourism has increasingly become a key pillar of Sri Lanka's broader tourism strategy, and events of this magnitude help showcase the island's unique natural assets to a global audience.

With November 2026 still on the horizon, preparations are expected to gather pace in the coming months as organisers finalise course routes, logistics, and promotional efforts to ensure the eighth Sri Lankan edition of Raid Amazones lives up to the high standards set by its predecessors.

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