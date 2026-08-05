Court of Appeal Dismisses Revision Petitions Filed Against Former Minister Johnston Fernando

Appeals Court Throws Out Challenges Linked to Ex-Minister

The Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka has rejected revision applications submitted by three individuals, including former Minister of Cooperative and Internal Trade Johnston Fernando, in a significant judicial development that has drawn public attention.

The bench presided over the matter and concluded that the revision pleas lacked sufficient legal grounds to warrant intervention, effectively upholding the earlier decisions that had been challenged through the applications.

Background to the Case

Johnston Fernando, a prominent political figure who previously served as Minister of Cooperative and Internal Trade, was among those connected to the revision petitions brought before the Court of Appeal. The applications had sought a review and reversal of prior rulings, a legal avenue typically pursued when a party believes a lower court has made a fundamental error in law or procedure.

The court, however, found no merit in the arguments presented and dismissed all three revision applications accordingly.

Legal and Political Significance

The ruling is being closely watched by legal observers and political commentators in Sri Lanka, given Fernando's profile as a former cabinet minister. The Court of Appeal's decision reinforces the finality of the earlier rulings that the petitioners had sought to overturn.

As the matter now stands following the dismissal, further legal options available to the parties involved will depend on the specific nature of the underlying case and the applicable procedural rules governing appeals in the Sri Lankan judicial system.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case as more details emerge from court proceedings.