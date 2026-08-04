Three Sri Lankans Rescued After Ethiopia Kidnapping Linked to Fraudulent Canada Job Scheme

Three Sri Lankan nationals who were kidnapped in Ethiopia after falling victim to a fraudulent overseas employment scheme promising jobs in Canada have been rescued, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) announced.

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Trafficking Ring

The CID has taken a suspect into custody in relation to the human trafficking and kidnapping case, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Authorities confirmed that the three victims have been safely recovered following what appears to have been a carefully orchestrated deception targeting Sri Lankans seeking employment opportunities abroad.

Lured by False Promises of Canadian Employment

The victims were reportedly deceived by a fake job offer that promised lucrative employment in Canada. Instead of being taken to their supposed destination, the three individuals were trafficked to Ethiopia, where they were subsequently held against their will by their captors.

Such schemes, which exploit the aspirations of Sri Lankans seeking better economic opportunities overseas, have become an increasingly concerning trend. Traffickers typically lure victims with promises of well-paying jobs in desirable destinations, only to subject them to dangerous and exploitative conditions in entirely different countries.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

The successful rescue of the three victims and the arrest of the suspect represent a positive outcome in what could have been a far more tragic situation. However, authorities are urging Sri Lankan citizens to exercise extreme caution when pursuing foreign employment opportunities.

Always verify the legitimacy of overseas job offers through the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE)

Be wary of recruiters who request large upfront payments or withhold official documentation

Report suspicious recruitment activities to the CID or relevant authorities immediately

Avoid accepting job offers that lack proper contracts or official documentation

The CID has indicated that investigations into the case are ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out as authorities work to dismantle the network responsible for trafficking the three Sri Lankans. The full circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and the identities of those involved are expected to be revealed as the probe progresses.

Human trafficking remains one of the most serious criminal threats facing Sri Lanka, with vulnerable individuals seeking employment abroad often becoming prime targets for organised criminal networks operating across international borders.

The rescued victims are expected to be repatriated to Sri Lanka, and support services are being arranged to assist them following their ordeal.