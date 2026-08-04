Public Security Minister Orders Inquiry Into SLPP General Secretary's Comments Targeting Police Chief
Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has directed that a formal investigation be launched into controversial remarks made by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary and Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam targeting the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Minister Steps In Over Controversial Statements
The move signals the government's intent to treat the matter seriously, with the Public Security Ministry taking direct action in response to the comments made by the senior opposition party official. Minister Wijepala confirmed that the probe had been ordered, underscoring concerns over the appropriateness of the statements directed at the country's top police officer.
Remarks Draw Official Scrutiny
The SLPP, which previously held power under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has found itself at the centre of controversy following the public remarks attributed to its General Secretary. Kariyawasam, who holds legal qualifications as an Attorney-at-Law, made the statements that officials say warranted official examination.
The ordering of an inquiry reflects growing sensitivity within the current administration regarding public commentary that is perceived as undermining or improperly targeting senior law enforcement officials, including the IGP who heads the Sri Lanka Police Service.
Broader Implications for Political Conduct
The development raises questions about the boundaries of political speech in Sri Lanka, particularly when such remarks involve institutions responsible for maintaining law and order. Observers note that directing criticism at senior police leadership in a manner deemed improper can have implications for the independence and public standing of law enforcement bodies.
Further details regarding the scope and timeline of the investigation are expected to be disclosed by the Public Security Ministry in due course.
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whole thing is goverment infighting, we are just watching the circus
Sagara of all ppl, lawyer should know better than to talk like that
finally someone taking action against these politicians who attack police
dont get excited, inquiry means nothing in this country