Global Judicial Body Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Constitutional Changes

The world's largest association of judges has expressed serious concern over a proposed constitutional amendment in Sri Lanka, adding an influential international voice to the growing debate surrounding the country's plans to reshape its legal and governance framework.

International Judicial Community Steps In

The International Association of Judges, which represents judicial bodies from across the globe, has formally voiced its apprehension regarding the proposed amendment, signalling that the changes being considered in Colombo have drawn scrutiny far beyond Sri Lanka's borders.

The organisation, widely regarded as the most representative body of its kind in the world, raised concerns about the potential implications the amendment could have on judicial independence and the separation of powers — principles that form the bedrock of democratic governance.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been navigating a complex political landscape in recent years, and any significant alterations to its constitution carry profound consequences for the country's democratic institutions. The involvement of a globally recognised judicial body underscores the weight of the decisions currently before Sri Lankan lawmakers.

Critics of the proposed amendment have long argued that certain provisions risk concentrating power in ways that could undermine judicial autonomy, a concern now echoed at the international level.

Calls for Careful Deliberation

The international body's statement is expected to intensify pressure on the Sri Lankan government to engage in broader consultations before advancing the amendment. Legal experts and civil society groups within the country have similarly urged Parliament to proceed with caution and transparency.

As Sri Lanka continues its post-crisis recovery and works to rebuild institutional trust among its citizens, the response from the global judicial community serves as a timely reminder of the international standards to which the country's legal framework is held.

No formal response from the Sri Lankan government regarding the international body's concerns had been issued at the time of reporting.