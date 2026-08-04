Sri Lanka Promises Land Return in Mullaitivu Just Weeks After Announcing Fresh 1,661-Acre Seizure

The Sri Lankan government has pledged to release land to residents in the northern district of Mullaitivu, in a move that comes just weeks after authorities announced plans to acquire an additional 1,661 acres in the same region — a contradiction that has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil communities and civil society groups.

A Promise Shadowed by Recent Seizure Plans

The timing of the land release pledge has raised serious questions about the consistency of government policy in the north. Residents and advocacy groups have pointed out that the announcement of fresh land releases rings hollow against the backdrop of a recent declaration to seize more than 1,600 acres in Mullaitivu, an area already heavily affected by decades of displacement stemming from the civil war.

Mullaitivu, one of the districts most deeply scarred by the conflict that ended in 2009, has long been at the centre of disputes over land occupation by the military and state institutions. Many Tamil families who were displaced during the war have spent years — in some cases more than a decade — waiting to return to their ancestral lands.

Communities Caught in Uncertainty

For the families affected, the conflicting signals from Colombo have compounded an already painful and protracted struggle. Displaced residents who had hoped the latest pledge signalled genuine progress now find themselves uncertain about what the government's true intentions are regarding land in the north.

Mullaitivu was among the districts most severely impacted by the final stages of the civil war in 2009.

Large tracts of land in the area have remained under military occupation since the end of the conflict.

Tamil residents and diaspora groups have repeatedly called for the full demilitarisation of civilian land in the north and east.

The proposed acquisition of 1,661 additional acres was announced only weeks before the latest pledge to release land.

Calls for Clarity and Accountability

Tamil political representatives and human rights advocates have urged the government to provide transparent and concrete details about which lands are to be released, to whom, and on what timeline. They argue that vague promises without verifiable action plans do little to restore trust among northern communities who have endured repeated disappointments.

Critics argue that announcing land releases while simultaneously moving to acquire thousands of acres elsewhere sends a deeply contradictory message to Tamil communities still awaiting justice and resettlement.

The issue of land rights in Sri Lanka's north and east remains one of the most sensitive and unresolved dimensions of post-war reconciliation. Observers note that lasting peace and genuine reconciliation cannot be achieved without addressing the legitimate land grievances of Tamil civilians in a clear, consistent, and legally sound manner.

The government has yet to provide a detailed breakdown of the specific parcels of land earmarked for release in Mullaitivu, leaving affected families and their representatives to wait for further clarity.

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