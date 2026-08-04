Pant Gears Up for Sri Lanka Tests With Dhoni's Guidance in His Corner

Veteran mentor keeps close watch as wicketkeeper-batter sharpens focus ahead of Test series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with legendary former captain MS Dhoni keeping a close and supportive eye on his preparations.

The presence of Dhoni — widely regarded as the greatest wicketkeeper-captain in the history of cricket — alongside Pant during his preparation phase has drawn significant attention, highlighting the mentorship bond between the two glove-men that has grown over the years.

Pant, who has firmly established himself as one of India's most dynamic and match-winning players in the longest format of the game, is understood to be focused and determined as he looks ahead to the Sri Lanka Test assignment.

A Series of Significance

The Test series against Sri Lanka carries considerable weight for the Indian side, and Pant's form and fitness will be closely monitored by selectors and fans alike. Having made a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket following a serious road accident, the left-handed batter has continued to demonstrate his resilience and class at the highest level.

Dhoni's mentoring role, though unofficial, reflects the high regard in which Pant is held within Indian cricket circles, and the veteran's experience is expected to provide invaluable guidance as the series approaches.

Cricket followers across Sri Lanka and India will be watching with great interest when the two nations face off in what promises to be a compelling Test contest.

Related Video