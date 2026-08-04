NPP Ministers Visit Mahanayakes Amid Judicial Retirement Age Push

Government Presses Ahead With Controversial Judicial Retirement Age Plan

The JVP-led National People's Power government has intensified its efforts to extend the retirement ages of judges, with two senior cabinet ministers making a high-profile visit to seek the blessings — or perhaps the backing — of influential Buddhist clergy in what observers are describing as a determined and relentless campaign.

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara and Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa visited the Mahanayakes on Monday, a move widely interpreted as an attempt by the NPP administration to build broader societal consensus around its contentious judicial reform proposal.

A Government Under Pressure

The NPP government's push to raise the retirement ages of judges has attracted significant scrutiny and criticism from various quarters. Critics argue that the administration appears increasingly determined — some say desperate — to push the measure through regardless of opposition, raising questions about the motivations behind the reform and its potential implications for judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

The decision to engage the Mahanayakes suggests the government is keenly aware that it requires legitimacy beyond the parliamentary chamber to advance what has become one of its more divisive policy pursuits.

Significance of the Clergy Visit

In Sri Lanka, consultations with the Mahanayakes — the supreme patriarchs of the country's main Buddhist sects — carry considerable moral and cultural weight. Governments across political divides have historically sought the counsel and support of the clergy on matters of national importance. The NPP's decision to send two of its prominent ministers signals that the administration views this particular reform as significant enough to warrant such engagement.

However, critics warn that lobbying religious leaders to garner support for a judicial policy reform raises its own set of concerns, particularly regarding the separation of religious influence from matters of constitutional governance.

Opposition Voices Alarm

Political opponents of the JVP-NPP government have likened the administration's conduct on this issue to an unstoppable force hurtling forward without sufficient regard for the checks and balances that underpin Sri Lanka's democratic and legal institutions. There is growing concern among legal professionals and civil society groups that altering judicial retirement ages could be used to reshape the composition of the country's higher courts in ways that serve the ruling party's interests.

As the government continues to press its case through political, religious, and public channels, the debate over judicial retirement ages looks set to remain one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested issues in Sri Lankan politics in the weeks ahead.