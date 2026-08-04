Human Rights Body Blames Government Over Deadly Prison Overcrowding Crisis

The Centre for Human Rights Research (CHR) Sri Lanka has issued a sharp condemnation of the government's handling of the chronic overcrowding crisis gripping the country's prison system, holding senior officials directly accountable for the dangerous conditions that have contributed to unrest behind bars.

Officials Named in Damning Statement

The human rights organisation has placed blame squarely on Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara and the Secretary to the Ministry, Ms. Ayesha Jinasena, accusing both of failing to take meaningful action to address a prison population crisis that has long been recognised as a serious and escalating problem.

The CHR argued that the recent outbreak of prison riots was not an unforeseen event but rather the predictable consequence of sustained institutional neglect. The organisation contends that authorities had ample warning and sufficient opportunity to implement reforms, yet chose not to act with the urgency the situation demanded.

Overcrowding at the Heart of the Crisis

Sri Lanka's prisons have for years housed far more inmates than they were designed to accommodate, placing enormous strain on facilities, staff, and prisoners alike. Advocates have repeatedly warned that such conditions breed tension, compromise basic human dignity, and create an environment ripe for violence.

The CHR stressed that the failure to manage overcrowding represents not merely an administrative shortcoming, but a fundamental violation of the rights of those held in state custody.

Calls for Urgent Government Action

The organisation is calling on the government to treat prison reform as a matter of immediate national priority. Among the concerns raised are the need for expedited case processing to reduce the number of remand prisoners, improved infrastructure, and transparent accountability for those in positions of authority over the prison system.

The condemnation adds significant pressure on the Justice Ministry at a time when public scrutiny over the state of Sri Lanka's correctional facilities is intensifying following the outbreak of riots. Civil society groups are expected to monitor closely whether the government responds with concrete policy measures or allows the crisis to continue unchecked.

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