Mahanayakes Speak Out Against Plan to Raise Retirement Ages of Senior Judges

The Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter has voiced strong opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement ages of the country's most senior judges, signalling that the highest levels of Buddhist clergy are closely watching the government's judicial reform agenda.

Clergy Write to President Dissanayake

The Chief Prelate informed Rajeev Amarasuriya, President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), on Wednesday that the Chief Prelates of all four Nikayas had jointly written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressing their collective disapproval of the proposed constitutional changes relating to the retirement ages of top judges.

The move represents a rare and notable intervention by the Mahanayakes in a matter of judicial governance, underscoring the weight of concern surrounding the proposed reform within influential religious circles in Sri Lanka.

Growing Scrutiny of Proposed Judicial Changes

The proposed amendment, which seeks to extend the retirement ages of senior members of the judiciary, has drawn increasing scrutiny from legal professionals, civil society, and now the country's foremost Buddhist religious leaders.

The BASL, which has itself been engaged in discussions around judicial independence and constitutional integrity, received the Mahanayake's concerns directly, suggesting that opposition to the proposal is building across multiple sectors of Sri Lankan society.

Significance of the Mahanayakes' Position

The intervention of the four Nikaya chief prelates carries considerable moral and political weight in Sri Lanka, where the Buddhist clergy have historically played an influential role in shaping public discourse on matters of national importance.

All four Nikaya chief prelates have signed the letter addressed to President Dissanayake.

The letter was communicated to BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya by the Malwathu Chapter Chief Prelate.

The opposition centres on proposed constitutional provisions to extend the retirement ages of top judges.

As the government continues to navigate its constitutional reform agenda, the chorus of opposition from both legal and religious quarters is likely to place further pressure on the administration to reconsider or clarify its intentions regarding changes to the judiciary's retirement framework.

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