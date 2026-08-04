New Vehicle Prices Set to Rise, Warns Ceylon Automobile Importers Association

The prices of brand new imported vehicles in Sri Lanka are expected to increase in the near future, driven by deteriorating global market conditions, according to the president of the Ceylon Automobile Importers Association (CAIA).

CAIA President Prasad Manage issued the warning, highlighting that shifting international dynamics are putting significant pressure on vehicle pricing within the local market. The development is expected to have a direct and tangible impact on consumers across the island.

Young Professionals Among the Hardest Hit

Manage noted that a price hike on brand new vehicles would prove particularly damaging to young executives, who represent a growing segment of first-time vehicle buyers in Sri Lanka. Rising prices could place ownership of a new vehicle well beyond the reach of many aspiring professionals who have only recently entered the workforce.

The warning comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka's automotive sector, which has been gradually recovering following years of economic turbulence, including the foreign exchange crisis that previously led to severe restrictions on vehicle imports.

A Fragile Recovery Under Threat

The reopening of vehicle imports had been welcomed as a positive sign of Sri Lanka's broader economic stabilisation. However, global headwinds now threaten to dampen that momentum, with industry leaders urging both consumers and policymakers to take note of the evolving situation.

No specific timeline or percentage increase has yet been confirmed, but the CAIA president's remarks signal that stakeholders in the automobile industry are closely monitoring international developments and preparing for potential adjustments in the months ahead.

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