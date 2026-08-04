Church of Ceylon Raises Alarm Over Proposed Judicial Retirement Age Amendment

The Church of Ceylon has issued a stern warning that a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the retirement age of Supreme Court judges could pose a serious threat to the rule of law in Sri Lanka, urging lawmakers to proceed with the utmost caution.

A Question of Judicial Independence

The Anglican Church's Sri Lankan body has voiced deep concern over the proposed change, arguing that altering the age at which senior judges must retire carries significant implications for the independence and integrity of the country's judiciary. The Church emphasised that any move of this nature must not be allowed to compromise the impartiality that citizens depend upon from the nation's highest courts.

The warning from the Church of Ceylon reflects growing unease among civil society groups about the manner in which the amendment is being pursued, with critics questioning whether the change serves the broader public interest or risks concentrating influence over the judiciary in the hands of the executive.

Upholding Constitutional Principles

Church leaders stressed that the independence of the judiciary stands as a cornerstone of democratic governance and that any constitutional amendment touching on the courts must be approached transparently and with broad consensus. They called on Parliament to carefully consider the long-term consequences of such a reform before proceeding.

The rule of law must be protected as a fundamental pillar of Sri Lankan society, and no amendment that risks undermining judicial independence should be passed without thorough scrutiny and public debate.

The Church's intervention adds a prominent moral and institutional voice to what has become an increasingly contentious national debate. Religious and civil society organisations have historically played an influential role in shaping public discourse on governance matters in Sri Lanka, and this latest statement is expected to draw considerable attention from both the public and political circles.

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka's Democracy

Observers note that Sri Lanka's judiciary has faced various pressures over the years, and that public confidence in the courts remains a sensitive issue. The Church of Ceylon's statement underscores the view that safeguarding judicial independence is not merely a legal matter but a moral and civic responsibility shared by all institutions in the country.

As Parliament considers the proposed amendment, calls are mounting from multiple quarters for a transparent process that prioritises the integrity of Sri Lanka's legal framework above political considerations.

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