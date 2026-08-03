University of Peradeniya Warns Community After Leopard Kills Calf on Campus Grounds

Heightened Vigilance Urged as Big Cat Activity Increases

The University of Peradeniya has issued an urgent safety warning to its students and staff following a notable rise in leopard activity within the university's expansive grounds, including a recent attack in which a calf was killed by the predator.

University administration confirmed that the warning has been put in place in direct response to the increased sightings and movements of the big cat on campus, urging all members of the university community to exercise extreme caution when moving around the premises, particularly during early morning and evening hours when leopards are most active.

Community Urged to Take Precautions

The killing of the calf has heightened concerns among those living and working within the university, which is situated amid rich natural surroundings in the Kandy district — an environment known to support wildlife including leopards. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the proximity of wildlife to human activity in the area.

University officials have called on students and staff to remain vigilant at all times and to avoid venturing into isolated or heavily wooded parts of the campus alone. Those who spot the animal are advised not to approach it and to report sightings to university authorities immediately.

A Campus Sharing Space with Nature

The University of Peradeniya, one of Sri Lanka's most prestigious academic institutions, is renowned not only for its academic excellence but also for its scenic, nature-rich campus. However, this unique environment also means that encounters with wildlife are not entirely uncommon.

Authorities are working to monitor the situation closely and are expected to coordinate with relevant wildlife officials to assess the leopard's movements and determine appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the campus community while respecting the animal's protected status under Sri Lankan law.

Students and staff are advised to avoid isolated areas of the campus, especially at dawn and dusk.

Any leopard sightings should be reported to university authorities without delay.

Individuals are strongly cautioned not to approach or attempt to corner the animal.

The university has pledged to provide further updates as the situation develops, and additional safety notices are expected to be circulated across the campus in the coming days.