Met Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm in Sabaragamuwa, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for 03 August 2026, warning residents of several provinces to brace for significant rainfall throughout the day, with particularly heavy downpours expected in key highland areas.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Hill Country

According to the forecast issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, heavy showers exceeding 100 millimetres are likely to be recorded at some locations within the Sabaragamuwa Province, as well as in the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Residents and commuters in these areas are urged to exercise caution given the potential for localised flooding and hazardous road conditions.

Widespread Showers Across Multiple Provinces

Beyond the hill country, the Meteorology Department has forecast intermittent showers and thundershowers across a broad stretch of the island. The provinces expected to experience unsettled weather conditions include:

Central Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Uva Province

Eastern Province

Southern Province

Cloudy skies are expected to prevail over all of these regions for much of the day, with showers likely to occur at various intervals rather than continuously.

The forecast was officially issued by the Department of Meteorology at 5.30 a.m. on 03 August 2026.

Members of the public living in low-lying areas prone to flash flooding, particularly within the Sabaragamuwa Province and the central hill districts, are advised to stay updated with official advisories and take necessary precautions. Farmers, plantation workers and outdoor labourers in the affected regions should plan their activities accordingly in light of the inclement weather expected throughout the day.

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