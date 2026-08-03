Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory warning residents and travellers of heavy rainfall and thundershower activity expected across several districts, including Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and the Sabaragamuwa Province, on 03 August 2026.

Advisory Details

The forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on 03 August 2026, warns that showers or thundershowers are likely to occur across the affected regions during the day. Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

Areas on Alert

Kandy District

Nuwara Eliya District

Sabaragamuwa Province

Public Advisory

Authorities have advised the public to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology. Those living in low-lying areas or regions prone to landslides and flooding are encouraged to take extra care, particularly given the elevated terrain of the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces, which are historically vulnerable during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and to report any emergencies to the relevant disaster management authorities without delay.

Sri Lanka's hill country regularly experiences significant rainfall during the southwest monsoon season, and the public is advised to monitor official announcements for any updates or escalations to the current warning.