CEA and Police Launch Island-Wide Crackdown on Illegal Plastic Burning with Tougher Penalties

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) and the Sri Lanka Police are set to combine forces in a sweeping nationwide enforcement drive targeting the open burning of plastic and polythene waste, operating under a newly established joint enforcement mechanism that is underpinned by significantly strengthened penalties introduced through recent legislative amendments.

A Unified Front Against Environmental Violations

The decision to merge the regulatory authority of the CEA with the on-the-ground enforcement capacity of the police marks a notable escalation in Sri Lanka's efforts to combat one of the country's most persistent and harmful environmental violations. Open burning of plastic and polythene waste remains widespread across the island, releasing toxic fumes that pose serious risks to public health and contribute to environmental degradation.

Under the new joint mechanism, CEA officers and police personnel will work in coordination to identify, intercept and prosecute individuals and entities found to be illegally burning plastic waste in open spaces — a practice that continues despite existing regulations prohibiting it.

Stricter Penalties to Reinforce Deterrence

A key element of the crackdown is the introduction of tougher penalties through legislative amendments, which are intended to serve as a more meaningful deterrent against offenders who have previously regarded fines and sanctions as manageable inconveniences.

Authorities hope that the combination of active police involvement and heightened legal consequences will dramatically increase both the detection rate of violations and the likelihood of successful prosecution.

A Long-Standing Environmental Challenge

The open burning of plastic and polythene has long been identified as a major contributor to air pollution in Sri Lanka, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where organised waste collection services remain inconsistent. Communities across the country frequently resort to burning household and agricultural plastic waste as an informal disposal method, often unaware of or indifferent to the legal prohibitions in place.

Environmental advocates have repeatedly called for stronger enforcement action, arguing that awareness campaigns alone have proven insufficient to change deeply ingrained waste disposal habits.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

With the joint enforcement drive now being formalised, both the CEA and the police are expected to appeal to the public to report instances of illegal plastic burning and to adopt responsible waste disposal practices in line with national environmental regulations.

The initiative reflects a broader government commitment to environmental protection and signals that authorities are prepared to take a more assertive approach in holding violators accountable across all parts of the island.