Sri Lanka Claim Series Victory in Dambulla as Debutant and Athapaththu Shine in Explosive Chase

Sri Lanka secured a memorable series win in Dambulla, powered by a stunning knock from a debutant who contributed 46 runs alongside a blistering 15-ball 40 from captain Chamari Athapaththu, whose explosive innings proved the defining moment of the contest.

Athapaththu's Firepower Sets the Tone

Chamari Athapaththu once again demonstrated why she is considered one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket, dismantling the opposition attack with a breathtaking 40 runs off just 15 deliveries. Her innings came at a critical juncture of the chase, injecting momentum and shifting the game firmly in Sri Lanka's favour at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Debutant Announces Herself on the International Stage

Equally impressive was the contribution from a debutant who overcame the pressures of her first international appearance to post a composed and impactful 46 runs. The knock drew widespread admiration and signalled the arrival of a promising new talent in Sri Lankan women's cricket.

Series Sealed on Home Soil

The victory, achieved in front of a home crowd in Dambulla, allowed Sri Lanka to wrap up the series in convincing fashion. The team's batting depth and the ability of senior players to perform under pressure were on full display throughout the contest.

The result will be seen as an encouraging sign for Sri Lankan women's cricket, with young talent stepping up alongside experienced campaigners to deliver a well-rounded team performance that will boost confidence heading into future international commitments.