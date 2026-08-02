Delhi Capitals Pacer Tipped to Step In for Injured Bumrah in India's Sri Lanka Test Series

India's pace bowling plans for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka have been thrown into uncertainty following concerns over the fitness of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, with a 29-year-old Delhi Capitals pacer emerging as the frontrunner to fill the void left by the star speedster.

Bumrah's Absence Opens the Door

Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket, is reportedly unavailable for the Sri Lanka Test series, prompting India's selectors to look at available alternatives within the country's fast bowling pool. His absence is a significant blow to the Indian camp, given his ability to trouble batters in all conditions.

The 29-year-old pacer associated with the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League has been identified as the most likely replacement candidate to slot into India's Test setup for the series to be played in Sri Lanka.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For the host nation Sri Lanka, the potential absence of Bumrah could be seen as a welcome development. The right-arm speedster has historically been a nightmare for batting line-ups, and his unavailability may offer Sri Lankan batters a slightly more manageable pace threat at the top of India's attack.

However, Sri Lanka's batting unit would be cautioned against complacency, as India's fast bowling depth remains formidable regardless of personnel changes.

A Series of High Importance

The Test series between Sri Lanka and India carries significant weight within the context of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, making squad selection decisions all the more critical for both sides. India will be eager to maintain their title challenge, while Sri Lanka will be looking to make a strong impression on home soil.

Official squad announcements are expected to confirm the selection picture in the coming days, with cricket fans in Sri Lanka and across the subcontinent eagerly watching developments around India's pace bowling arrangements.