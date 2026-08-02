Foreign National Caught Attempting to Smuggle Nearly 40,000 Cigarettes Through Bandaranaike International Airport

A 40-year-old foreign national has been apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after allegedly attempting to smuggle close to 40,000 cigarettes into the country.

Interception at the Airport

Customs officials stationed at BIA intercepted the individual during routine screening procedures, uncovering the large consignment of cigarettes concealed in the passenger's luggage. The sheer volume of the contraband indicated a clear intent to smuggle the goods rather than carry them for personal use.

Scale of the Smuggling Attempt

The seizure of nearly 40,000 cigarettes represents a significant haul for airport customs authorities. Smuggling cigarettes into Sri Lanka in such quantities is considered a serious customs violation, as it deprives the government of substantial tax revenue and undercuts legitimate trade channels.

Ongoing Crackdown on Contraband

Sri Lanka Customs has been intensifying its efforts to combat the smuggling of tobacco products and other contraband through the country's main international gateway. Officers have been on heightened alert following a series of smuggling attempts recorded in recent months.

The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to face legal proceedings under Sri Lanka's customs and excise regulations. Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that further details will be released in due course.

BIA remains the primary entry point for international travellers arriving in Sri Lanka, and customs officials continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

Related Video