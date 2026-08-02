Sri Lanka Makes Sponsorship Letter Compulsory for Taiwanese Passport Holders Applying for Visas

Sri Lanka has introduced a new visa requirement for nationals travelling on Taiwanese passports, making a sponsorship letter mandatory as part of the application process.

The new regulation means that Taiwanese passport holders must now obtain and submit a valid sponsorship letter when applying for a Sri Lankan visa, adding an additional step to the documentation process that did not previously apply to this group of travellers.

What the Requirement Entails

Under the updated guidelines, Taiwanese nationals are required to secure a sponsorship letter before their visa application can be processed. This letter is expected to serve as a formal guarantee from a recognised sponsor within Sri Lanka, supporting the applicant's purpose of travel and intended stay in the country.

Implications for Travellers

The move is likely to affect tourists, business travellers, and individuals visiting family or friends in Sri Lanka who hold Taiwanese travel documents. Applicants are advised to ensure that all documentation, including the sponsorship letter, is prepared well in advance to avoid delays in the visa processing procedure.

Travellers from Taiwan planning visits to Sri Lanka are encouraged to contact the relevant Sri Lankan immigration or consular authorities to obtain the most up-to-date guidance on the specific requirements and format expected for the sponsorship letter.

Sri Lanka has in recent years been actively managing its visa policies as part of broader efforts to regulate entry and maintain security standards while continuing to welcome international visitors to the island.

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