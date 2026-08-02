NTR Jr Injury Forces Postponement of Dragon Film's Sri Lanka Shoot

Production Setback for Highly Anticipated Action Film

The Sri Lankan filming schedule for the much-anticipated Indian action film Dragon has been postponed following an injury sustained by its lead star, Telugu superstar NTR Jr, production sources have confirmed.

The injury to the celebrated actor has forced the production team to reschedule the planned shoot, which had been set to take place on the island. Sri Lanka has increasingly become a popular destination for major Indian film productions, owing to its diverse landscapes and competitive filming infrastructure.

Details of the Injury Remain Limited

While the exact nature of NTR Jr's injury has not been officially disclosed by the production house, the decision to delay the Sri Lankan schedule underscores the seriousness of the situation. Large-scale film productions typically involve significant logistical coordination, and any disruption to a lead actor's availability can have wide-ranging consequences for the entire crew and supporting cast.

Impact on Local Industry

The postponement is expected to affect local crew members, location handlers, and hospitality services in Sri Lanka who had been preparing to support the production. Sri Lanka's film tourism sector has seen growing interest from Bollywood and Tollywood productions in recent years, making such high-profile shoots valuable contributors to the local economy.

No revised date for the Sri Lankan leg of the Dragon shoot has been announced as yet. The production team is expected to provide further updates once NTR Jr's recovery timeline becomes clearer.

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