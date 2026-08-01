Tensions Flare at Mahara Prison as Special Police Units Deployed

A tense situation has reportedly emerged inside the Mahara Prison, with police confirming that several special units have been deployed to the facility in response to the unrest.

According to police sources, the situation inside the prison prompted authorities to mobilise multiple specialised police teams to contain the incident and restore order within the correctional facility.

Mahara Prison, located in the Gampaha District, is one of Sri Lanka's largest and most high-profile correctional institutions. The facility has previously been the scene of serious unrest, including a deadly riot in November 2020 in which several inmates lost their lives.

Details surrounding the cause of the latest tension remain limited at this stage, and authorities have not yet issued a full statement on the nature of the incident or whether any inmates or prison staff have been harmed.

Security forces are understood to be working to bring the situation under control, and further updates are expected to be released by police as the situation develops.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Related Video