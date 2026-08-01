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Man Injured in Ratmalana Shooting on Kandawala Road

01 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Man Injured in Ratmalana Shooting on Kandawala Road

A shooting incident on Kandawala Road in Ratmalana left one person injured this afternoon, according to police sources.

Authorities confirmed that two individuals were involved in the incident, which caused alarm among residents in the area. The injured person was reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as law enforcement works to establish the motive and identify those responsible.

The Ratmalana area has seen sporadic incidents of violence in recent times, and residents have called on authorities to step up security measures in the locality.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 01 Aug 2026

these gunmen wont stop until police actually do something.

T
Tharindu Silva 01 Aug 2026

what happened to the other person mentioned? article cuts off.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 01 Aug 2026

Ratmalana getting worse no. used to be a quiet area.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 01 Aug 2026

exactly men, now even daytime shootings happening.

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