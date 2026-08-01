Man Injured in Ratmalana Shooting on Kandawala Road

A shooting incident on Kandawala Road in Ratmalana left one person injured this afternoon, according to police sources.

Authorities confirmed that two individuals were involved in the incident, which caused alarm among residents in the area. The injured person was reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as law enforcement works to establish the motive and identify those responsible.

The Ratmalana area has seen sporadic incidents of violence in recent times, and residents have called on authorities to step up security measures in the locality.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.