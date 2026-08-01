Sri Lanka Charts Course to US$5 Billion Digital Export Goal in Colombo Workshop

Industry Leaders and Stakeholders Convene to Map Digital Growth Strategy

A high-level national workshop focused on transforming Sri Lanka's digital economy was held on Friday at Cinnamon Life, Colombo, bringing together key industry stakeholders to assess and refine the country's strategic roadmap for achieving US$5 billion in digital export revenue by 2030.

Ambitious Target at the Heart of Discussions

The workshop, titled "The Road to US$5 Billion," served as a critical platform for reviewing the blueprint designed to accelerate growth across Sri Lanka's digital sector. Participants examined the steps necessary to dramatically scale up the nation's digital export earnings while simultaneously strengthening the broader ecosystem that supports the industry's long-term development.

A Pivotal Moment for Sri Lanka's Tech Sector

The gathering underscored the growing recognition among policymakers and industry figures that the digital sector represents one of Sri Lanka's most promising avenues for economic advancement. With the 2030 deadline firmly in focus, stakeholders used the forum to align priorities and identify actionable strategies that can drive meaningful progress toward the ambitious US$5 billion milestone.

The workshop reflects a broader national commitment to positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive player in the global digital economy, leveraging local talent and technology capabilities to generate substantial export income in the years ahead.