Fisheries Department Issues Urgent Safety Ban on Small Boats Along Western and Northern Coastlines

Sri Lanka's Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has imposed a temporary ban on small fishing vessels operating along a significant stretch of the country's coastline, citing dangerous sea conditions that pose a serious threat to the safety of fishermen.

Affected Coastal Stretch

The restriction covers the coastal belt running from Jaffna in the Northern Province down to Beruwala in the Western Province, a lengthy expanse that encompasses some of the island's most active small-scale fishing communities.

Rough Seas Prompt Precautionary Measures

Authorities have warned that rough seas and adverse weather conditions make it extremely hazardous for smaller, less seaworthy vessels to venture into open waters. The ban is intended to prevent potential loss of life and damage to fishing equipment during this period of unsettled maritime weather.

Small fishing boats and traditional craft are among the vessels covered under the prohibition.

Fishermen are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve and the ban is officially lifted.

Coastal communities between Jaffna and Beruwala are directly affected by the restriction.

Fishermen Urged to Exercise Caution

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has urged all fishing community members along the affected coastline to comply with the directive and to monitor official announcements for updates on when normal operations may resume.

Authorities stress that the safety of fishing communities remains the top priority, and the ban will remain in effect until sea conditions are deemed safe for smaller vessels to return to the water.

Sri Lanka's fishing sector, which supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of families across the island, frequently faces disruptions during periods of rough weather, particularly along the western and northern coastlines during seasonal swells.