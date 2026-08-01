Easter Sunday Trial: Hemasiri and Pujith Declare History Will Vindicate Them as Court Proceedings Near Conclusion

Two of the most senior officials accused in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings have made impassioned final declarations before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, with both former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara asserting that history will ultimately prove their innocence.

Defiant Words Before a Historic Court

Addressing the Trial-at-Bar in Colombo, both accused men used the rare opportunity to speak directly to the court before proceedings moved forward, delivering remarks that were at once personal, political, and deeply charged with emotion. Despite facing serious charges related to their alleged failure to prevent the coordinated suicide bomb attacks that killed more than 260 people on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, neither man showed signs of remorse or acceptance of culpability.

Hemasiri Fernando, who served as Defence Secretary at the time of the attacks, told the court that while the legal process must run its course, he remained confident that a proper assessment of the facts would one day clear his name. Pujith Jayasundara, the country's top police officer during the tragedy, echoed similar sentiments, expressing his belief that the truth of what transpired in the lead-up to the bombings would eventually come to light.

Background to the Case

The Easter Sunday attacks, carried out by local Islamist extremists affiliated with the National Thowheed Jamath, targeted three luxury hotels and three churches across Sri Lanka simultaneously, resulting in one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in the country's history. The attacks sent shockwaves across the nation and drew international condemnation.

In the aftermath, parliamentary and judicial inquiries revealed that both local and foreign intelligence agencies had issued prior warnings about a possible attack. Critics and investigators pointed to a critical breakdown in communication between the defence establishment and the police, with both Hemasiri and Pujith at the helm of their respective institutions at the time.

The two officials were subsequently arrested and charged with failing in their duty to act upon the intelligence warnings that were received before the attacks took place. Their prosecution before a specially constituted Trial-at-Bar reflects the gravity with which the Sri Lankan justice system has treated the case.

Families of Victims Still Await Justice

For hundreds of families who lost loved ones in the carnage, the courtroom statements from the accused have done little to ease years of grief and frustration. Survivors and victims' rights advocates have long demanded full accountability from all levels of the state apparatus, not just the perpetrators who carried out the bombings.

Many families have expressed concern that those in positions of power who failed to act on credible intelligence have yet to face meaningful consequences, and they continue to watch the trial proceedings closely.

Trial Continues

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, a specially constituted three-judge bench designed to handle complex and high-profile criminal matters, is expected to continue deliberating on the evidence and submissions placed before it. The case remains one of the most significant criminal prosecutions in Sri Lanka's post-war history, and its outcome is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for how the country addresses state accountability in matters of national security.

Both Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara maintain their innocence and, through their courtroom addresses, have made clear they intend to be remembered not as officials who failed the nation, but as men who were wrongly held responsible for a catastrophe they could not have prevented.